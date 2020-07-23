Villarreal appoints Unai Emery as new head coach

The Spanish club Villarreal on Thursday appointed Unai Emery as club's new manager for the next three seasons. "Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons," the club said in a statement.

Prior to this, Emery has managed clubs such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal FC. Furthermore, he also knows La Liga perfectly, after two successful spells at Sevilla FC and Valencia CF. After his successful time at Sevilla, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he added to his trophy cabinet, winning a Ligue 1, two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and two French Super Cups. In his last role as manager, Emery took charge at Arsenal FC, with whom he was UEFA Europa League runner-up in the 2018/19 campaign.

In November last year, Arsenal had sacked Emery and his coaching team after the club's dismal performance in the Premier League. (ANI)