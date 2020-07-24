Next Premier League season to begin Sept. 12
The next Premier League soccer season will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23 This season will end on Sunday. That is two months later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic The dates for next season were agreed to by the clubs during a conference call.PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:52 IST
