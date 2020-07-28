Left Menu
Australia might be better prepared than England for ODI series: David Warner

Australia's opening batsman David Warner believes that the side might be better prepared than England for the upcoming limited-overs series in September.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:00 IST
Australia might be better prepared than England for ODI series: David Warner
Australia opening batsman David Warner [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's opening batsman David Warner believes that the side might be better prepared than England for the upcoming limited-overs series in September. England and Australia are slated to face each other in three Tests and three T20Is.

Earlier, the series was slated to be played in July, but it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We will obviously be quite fresh and keen to get at it when we get over there. If you look at the England team, they've been in lockdown and quarantine for the last (three) weeks and then preparing for their next series (ODI campaigns against Ireland and Pakistan)," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

"So we're going over there fresh with an open mind and ready and keen to play cricket, and not in that bio(security) bubble yet," he added. Australia had last played international cricket in March this year.

The side faced off against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand. Australia managed to win the first ODI, and then the remaining two matches were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England is currently playing the third Test against West Indies and after this match, the side will play three ODIs against Ireland. After the ODI series against Ireland, England is slated to face Pakistan in three Tests and as many T20Is. (ANI)

