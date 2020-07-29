Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No evidence Man City broke FFP rules but they failed to cooperate - CAS

UEFA's claim that Manchester City "disguised equity funding" from their owners was "unsubstantiated" but the club showed "blatant disregard" to the Financial Fair Play investigation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday. The CAS panel that heard Premier League City's appeal published their full reasoning for overturning the English club's two-year ban from European football earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 00:15 IST
Soccer-No evidence Man City broke FFP rules but they failed to cooperate - CAS

UEFA's claim that Manchester City "disguised equity funding" from their owners was "unsubstantiated" but the club showed "blatant disregard" to the Financial Fair Play investigation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

The CAS panel that heard Premier League City's appeal published their full reasoning for overturning the English club's two-year ban from European football earlier this month. The decision allows City to compete in next season’s elite Champions League competition.

Sport’s highest court also reduced the fine for City's failure to cooperate with UEFA to 10 million euros ($11.72 million) from 30 million euros. European soccer’s governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious FFP breaches and failed to cooperate with its investigation.

The FFP regulations are designed to stop clubs running up big losses through spending on players. They also ensure sponsorship deals are based on their real market value and are genuine commercial agreements and not ways for owners to pump cash into a club to get around the rules. UEFA opened an investigation into City in March 2019 after the publication of 'Football Leaks' documents led to allegations that the club’s Abu Dhabi owners inflated sponsorship agreements to comply with the FFP requirements.

The leaked documents included club emails which referred to money being “routed” through sponsors. CAS ruled that the leaked documents could be used as evidence but noted that they did not prove the existence of any actual transactions that broke UEFA's rules and no evidence was produced that such payments were carried out.

The court also pointed out that the leaked emails were distributed internally and not sent to sponsors or other parts of the club's United Arab Emirates based owners. The panel also said that some of UEFA's charges related to material that was over five years old and was therefore time-barred according to UEFA's own rules.

City did not supply UEFA's investigation with the original emails related to the leaked documents but CAS also noted that UEFA did not "pursue" that evidence before the hearing. "UEFA's approach in this regard is understood, because it was faced with a dilemma between trying to obtain additional evidence and having an award issued before the start of the 2020/2021 UEFA club competitions season," said the CAS panel.

Explaining the decision to overturn the ban, CAS said that the charge of "dishonest concealment of equity", which was unproven, was more serious than the failure to cooperate with UEFA's investigation. "The majority of the panel therefore does not consider it appropriate to impose any ban... for MCFC's failure to cooperate with the investigations alone," the judgment concluded.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020