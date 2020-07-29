Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Fiery Evans warns Edmund over 'belting' racket in Battle of Brits

Handshakes across the net have been replaced by the tapping of rackets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a fired-up Dan Evans took umbrage at Kyle Edmund "belting" his frame after their Battle of the Brits match on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:15 IST
Tennis-Fiery Evans warns Edmund over 'belting' racket in Battle of Brits
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Handshakes across the net have been replaced by the tapping of rackets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a fired-up Dan Evans took umbrage at Kyle Edmund "belting" his frame after their Battle of the Brits match on Tuesday. Evans, ranked 28, defeated the 44th-ranked Edmund 6-4 6-4 in a high-quality encounter between Britain's top two players.

However, Evans' fist-pumping celebrations after sealing the win were followed by an encounter at the net that saw Edmund strike the frame of Evans' racket with what the latter said was undue force, triggering an angry response. "Be very careful, Kyle. Be very careful mate," Evans said.

"Did you see what he did to my racket? He just teed my racket," the 30-year-old told teammates sitting courtside. "When I put my racket there, he just absolutely belted it." However, Edmund said he later approached Evans to smooth things over.

"Dan said he misinterpreted it," the 25-year-old Edmund said. "A racket touch is not that big a deal, to be honest."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Zweli Mkhize welcomes Nehawu report on challenges faced by health workers

The Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has welcomed a fact-finding report by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union Nehawu, which details challenges faced by health workers in their fight against COVID-19.The report, release...

Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

A woman committed suicide by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance as she was fed up of being harassed by her husband and in laws for dowry, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old woman died during treatment on Tuesday at a governmen...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...

Mets look to extend Red Sox's slump in new venue

The Boston Red Sox have lost four of their first five games, and that was the easy part of their early schedule. Now, things get infinitely harder as they hit the road for the first time this season beginning Wednesday against two-time Cy Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020