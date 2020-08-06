Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Jakobsen in coma after collision during Tour of Poland

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has been put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland following a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, the country's state controlled news agency PAP reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:42 IST
Cycling-Jakobsen in coma after collision during Tour of Poland
Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was jostling for position with Groenewegen in the final metres, but the pair came together and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers and collided with a race official. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has been put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland following a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, the country's state controlled news agency PAP reported on Wednesday. Jakobsen, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, was jostling for position with Groenewegen in the final metres, but the pair came together and Jakobsen crashed into the barriers and collided with a race official.

The sport's governing body, the UCI, issued a statement strongly condemning what it called the "dangerous behaviour" of Groenewegen, accusing him of causing the crash and disqualifying him from the race. "The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts," the UCI said.

Czeslaw Lang, the race director, also criticised Groenewegen for the incident. "The competitor who caused this accident drove very incorrectly, because while riding in the middle, seeing that someone was coming out on the right, he started to pull down to the right," Lang told state-controlled TVP.

The race official's condition is not life threatening, PAP also reported. The organisers were not immediately available for a comment.

The 77th Tour of Poland was meant to be held in July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race began on Wednesday, with the 196 km first stage taking the riders from the Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, southern Poland to Katowice. The race was reduced to five stages from the seven originally planned in order to leave room on the calendar for other re-scheduled races.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From omelet to octopus, Selena Gomez gets quarantine busy with TV cooking show

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been cooking up a storm during the coronavirus lockdown and is now ready to share her hilarious and sometimes embarrassing efforts with the rest of the world. Selena Chef, a 10-episode unscripted series in w...

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Remote medicine company Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to acquire chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc for 18.5 billion, seeking to expand its offerings amid a boom in virtual healthcare spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. It is by far ...

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Biden in Delaware, Trump eyes White House as virus remakes U.S. political conventions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed accepting the Republican Partys presidential nomination in a speech from the White House, prompting the countrys leading elected Democrat to accuse him of politicizing the historic residence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020