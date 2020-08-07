Raptors' McCaw leaving bubble for knee treatment

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick McCaw will be leaving the NBA bubble to seek treatment for a benign mass on the back of his left knee, the team announced. McCaw had surgery to remove the mass in November, and will meet again with Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York to determine a treatment plan.

In 37 games (12 starts) this season, McCaw is averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He's been inactive in the team's three games since play resumed. Per NBA rules, the Raptors, who currently have 16 players on their roster, cannot replace him on the NBA campus with another player.

McCaw, 24, signed with the Raptors after being cut by the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2019. He played in 26 regular-season games (one start) and 11 postseason games with Toronto en route to winning his third consecutive NBA championship. McCaw won his first two titles with Golden State and holds career averages of 3.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 194 games (43 starts) with the Warriors, Cavaliers and Raptors.

--Field Level Media