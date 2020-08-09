Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-For Europe's 'super clubs', Champions League determines all

The same harsh reality applies for Bayern Munich, winners of the last eight Bundesliga titles and Paris Saint Germain, champions of seven of the last eight French league campaigns, clubs who must shine in Europe to be viewed as truly successful. The pressure is concentrated even more this year as Europe's elite gather in Lisbon this week for a COVID-19 enforced mini-tournament, with one-off quarter-final and semi-final games leading up to the final on Aug. 23.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:12 IST
Soccer-For Europe's 'super clubs', Champions League determines all

There was barely time for the full inquest into Juventus' exit from the Champions League to even begin before the club delivered their own blunt verdict -- sacking their coach Maurizio Sarri.

Not so long ago, there would have been surprise, perhaps even some outrage, at a coach losing his job just two weeks after winning a domestic league title. However, Sarri's removal, the day after their aggregate defeat by Olympique Lyonnais, was a reminder that for Europe's 'super clubs', success is now determined solely by the Champions League.

Juve have, after all, won the last nine Serie A titles and clinching the scudetto, once a moment of glory and a chance for gloating over rivals AC Milan and Inter, is now viewed as the bare minimum -- as new boss Andrea Pirlo will surely be aware. The same harsh reality applies for Bayern Munich, winners of the last eight Bundesliga titles and Paris Saint Germain, champions of seven of the last eight French league campaigns, clubs who must shine in Europe to be viewed as truly successful.

The pressure is concentrated even more this year as Europe's elite gather in Lisbon this week for a COVID-19 enforced mini-tournament, with one-off quarter-final and semi-final games leading up to the final on Aug. 23. PSG, who have never gone beyond the last-four, kick off the show, with their last eight tie on Wednesday against surprise-package Atalanta.

Victory for the Bergamo club against the big-spending Qatari-owned French side will re-open questions about the future of their German coach Thomas Tuchel. Winning the French league certainly wasn't enough for previous managers Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc and Unai Emery when they failed to add Champions League success to domestic domination.

The pick of the quarter-finals is Friday's encounter between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have both won the competition five times. Bayern manager Hansi Flick, who only took over the side in November, following the dismissal of Niko Kovac, has surely done enough in his brief time in charge to survive any disappointment but the same might not be the case for Barca boss Quique Setien.

He is also only months into his reign, after replacing Ernesto Valverde in January, but a last eight exit from Europe to follow a runners-up spot behind Real Madrid in La Liga, will inevitably raise doubts over whether he is the right long-term solution for the Catalan club. FAVOURITES

There are no such questions over former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola's status at Manchester City, but he is fuelled by a desire to get his hands back on the trophy, nine years after winning his second Champions League with Barca. City, impressive in their last-16 win over Real Madrid, start as favourites against Lyon and indeed are backed by the bookmaker's to win the competition.

Should they beat the French side, Guardiola will come against one of his former clubs in Barca or Bayern in the semi-finals. In the high-pressure knockout environment in Lisbon, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is a coach who has the pedigree and approach, well-suited to such a format.

The Argentine has twice taken his superbly drilled sides to the Champions League final in addition to winning two Europa League campaigns and this season has already claimed the scalp of last year's winners and Premier League champions Liverpool. Atletico face RB Leipzig, first-time quarter-finalists, on Thursday and should they emerge from that encounter will fancy their chances against PSG or Atalanta.

The games will be held behind closed doors at two venues -- Sporting Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade and Benfica's Estadio da Luz, which will host the final.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

PM to present new outline for a self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. The defence minister said various d...

Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Por...

Punjab health minister slams AAP over coronavirus management

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the AAP governments coronavirus strategy in Delhi while claiming that his state fared better in the fight against the pandemic. The minister in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Pa...

GCC unites to seek UN extension of Iran arms embargo

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States. The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020