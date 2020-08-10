Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Doncic goes off in Mavs' OT win over Bucks

Luka Doncic had 36 points, a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds for his 17th triple-double of this season and 25th of his career while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night near Orlando. Dorian Finney-Smith added 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks (42-30) rallied from a late seven-point deficit in regulation. Maxi Kleber scored 15 points, and Trey Burke had 10. Johnson in three-way share of lead with nine holes to play

The first major of 2020 was heading for a gripping finish as Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa shared a one-shot lead over a pack of three golfers midway through the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday. With birdies abundant on a Harding Park layout receptive to approach shots, there were nine players within two shots of the co-leaders by the time former world number one Johnson, playing in the final group, reached the turn. MLB roundup: Tigers hit 4 HRs before an out, crush Pirates

The Detroit Tigers blasted five homers, including four in their first five at-bats, as they powered past the host Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Saturday. Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario homered off Pittsburgh left-hander Derek Holland during the Tigers' five-run first inning. JaCoby Jones also homered for Detroit, which has scored 28 runs during the first two games of the series. World No.2 Halep to decide on U.S. Open after Prague event

World number two Simona Halep will take the final decision on her participation in the U.S. Open after playing this week's WTA Tour event in Prague, the Romanian said on Sunday. Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has opted against traveling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making the 28-year-old Halep the top draw at this year's event. Briton Rose preparing for tight finish to PGA Championship

Justin Rose expects a nervy final round at the PGA Championship on Sunday with a number of young players gunning for their first major, but the Briton did not rule out a surprise victor. Olympic champion Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 2013, is one of four major winners in the top 10 after Saturday's third round at TPC Harding Park along with leader Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and two-times defending champion Brooks Koepka. American Gauff finds her voice amid protest over racial injustice

American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff says she finally found the right words to speak out against social and racial injustice after appearing at a Black Lives Matter protest rally. Outspoken on social media, Gauff has released videos protesting against killings of African-Americans in the U.S. amid widespread outrage following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in police custody in Minneapolis. Golf: Johnson says experience will be key to capturing PGA Championship

American Dustin Johnson said the experience he has gained from pressure-packed major tournaments will give him a leg up when he tees off at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Johnson played a complete game to card a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final 18 holes with the leaderboard stacked with young talent. NFL, refs' union board agree to $30K stipend for opt outs

The NFL Referees Association announced Sunday that it has reached a deal with the league on health and safety protections and an opt-out program for the upcoming 2020 season. The agreement was approved by the NFLRA board of directors and will advance to a full vote of membership Monday. If approved, game and replay officials will have until Thursday to notify the league of a decision to opt out. Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship

Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spain's Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday. Englishman Sullivan started the day five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but his advantage was cut to three as Otaegui carded five birdies on the front nine at Hanbury Manor Country Club in Ware. NBA fines Warriors' Green $50K for comments on Booker

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to Green's comments on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that he made Friday while serving as an analyst on TNT.