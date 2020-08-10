Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's World Cup postponed due to lack of preparation time for players: event CEO

Even as top players such as England captain Heather Knight and Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy expressed disappointment over the postponement, Nelson believed that pushing the tournament by a year would help them in preparation. "Having the tournament in 2022 gives the best possible chance for teams around the world to train, prepare, and come and compete in their pinnacle event," she said.

PTI | Updated: 10-08-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 10:39 IST
Women's World Cup postponed due to lack of preparation time for players: event CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Concerns around players' preparation in a short time led to the postponement of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup and the decision had nothing to do with safety issues pertaining to COVID-19 in New Zealand, according to the event's CEO Andrea Nelson. The showpiece, scheduled to start in February 2021, was postponed by a year due to the raging pandemic.

Host nation New Zealand, though, has done well in combatting the virus. The country has so far recorded 1569 confirmed cases with a majority of them having recovered, making it one of the least affected places in the world. "It came down to the ability of the teams to qualify," Nelson told 'NZME', a local media group.

The qualifiers for the tournament were supposed to be held in July but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. India, England, Australia, South Africa, and the hosts had already qualified for the tournament. They will retain that status while the remaining three slots will be decided after a qualifying tournament, and Nelson harped on that point.

"We've done a lot of contingency planning around this event, to give it the best possible chance of proceeding successfully - ultimately the decision to delay it comes down to cricket. "No qualifying tournaments have been able to be held yet, so in order to qualify and then compete in the event in 2021 - it was too risky," Nelson said.

The country was scheduled to host the premier tournament from February 6 to March 7 next year. The decision to delay the 12th edition of the tournament was taken at the ICC Board Meeting held via teleconference last Friday.

"We've got teams that can't train, they can't assemble - in the case of a country like the West Indies they can't leave their islands to bring the team together - and that's just not a feasible way to ask a team to prepare for their pinnacle event," she said. Even as top players such as England captain Heather Knight and Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy expressed disappointment over the postponement, Nelson believed that pushing the tournament by a year would help them in preparation.

"Having the tournament in 2022 gives the best possible chance for teams around the world to train, prepare, and come and compete in their pinnacle event," she said. "We have absolutely no doubt we'll be able to pick up those plans and deliver an amazing event a year later."

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660

Pakistans coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Fifteen more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll...

Philippine trash trawlers earn little from virus-boosted surge in plastics

Virgilio Estuesta has picked through trash in the Philippines biggest city for four decades, and is noticing an unusually large amount of plastics during his daily trawl of about 15 km 9.3 miles.Tough curbs re-imposed to combat a surge in d...

India must balance soft-power, hard-power to deal with China: GKPD

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora GKPD urged India to use a balanced combination of soft power and hard power to deal with Chinas expansionist policies. The virtual panel discussion held on Saturday titled -- International Virtual Event o...

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020