Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Focus is domestic says new Samoa coach Mapusua

Mapusua replaces Steve Jackson, whose contract expired at the end of last year, the Samoa Rugby Union said in a statement after the appointment was confirmed late on Tuesday. "My focus is to grow our local players," Mapusua, who carved out a lengthy professional career in New Zealand, Britain and Japan and represented Samoa at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups, told a media conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:18 IST
Rugby-Focus is domestic says new Samoa coach Mapusua

Former international Seilala Mapusua has been appointed the new head coach of Samoa's national rugby team and promised to develop a greater pool of domestic players as he seeks to turn around the team's fortunes. Mapusua replaces Steve Jackson, whose contract expired at the end of last year, the Samoa Rugby Union said in a statement after the appointment was confirmed late on Tuesday.

"My focus is to grow our local players," Mapusua, who carved out a lengthy professional career in New Zealand, Britain and Japan and represented Samoa at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups, told a media conference on Wednesday. "That's where the heart of our team will come from ... that will be the key to having a competitive team.

"We'll concentrate on the local players and then take it from there." Once a powerhouse of second-tier nations, Samoa has struggled in recent years as they grapple with a lack of professional pathways in the Pacific.

They have also fought a seemingly never-ending battle with European clubs on releasing players for test duty, while other players have opted to represent Tier One nations like New Zealand, Australia, England and Wales. Despite having made two Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in the 1990s, they have not advanced out of the pool phase since 2003 and were the last side to qualify for last year's Rugby World Cup.

In Japan they managed to win just one game, beating Russia 34-9. "Samoa Rugby Union went through a lengthy process in reviewing the ... RWC campaign with the aim to make sure lessons learnt will be dealt professionally and make sure it won't repeat," SRU Chief Executive Vincent Fepuleai said.

"On behalf of Samoa Rugby Union, I want to congratulate Mapusua on his appointment." Mapusua's former fellow international team mate Brian Lima was also appointed as sevens coach to replace former New Zealand coach Gordon Tietjens, who stepped down when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for 12 months.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising. Victoria reported 21 d...

Manchester United are biggest team in world: Lopetegui after progressing into Europa League semi-final

After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the clubs next opponents Manchester United saying that theyre the biggest team in the world. We are going to play against Manchester United in th...

Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. ...

Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case. The Mumbai Police had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020