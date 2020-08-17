Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG goalkeeper Navas ruled out of Champions League semi-final clash

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of the Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:14 IST
PSG goalkeeper Navas ruled out of Champions League semi-final clash
PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of the Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig. The decision was taken after he missed training with a hamstring injury and it was decided that the Costa Rica player would not be fit for the match.

Navas had pulled up injured in the final moments of the PSG's 2-1 quarter-final win over Atalanta on August 12 and had to be replaced by Sergio Rico, Goal.com reported. The goalkeeper then went for a scan which revealed that he had suffered a torn hamstring.

With Navas being ruled out, it is likely that 26-year-old Rico will get a start for PSG. The Spanish keeper has made just six appearances for the club this season, Goal.com reported.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG reached their first Champions League semi-final in 25 years after defeating Atalanta in the most dramatic fashion. Trailing 1-0 going into stoppage-time, PSG got the equalizer through Marquinhos before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's winning goal in the 93rd minute.

PSG will now take on RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, August 18.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK launches £3 million innovation challenge fund in India

The UK government has launched a 3 million innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Dat...

YSRCP govt tapping phones of leaders, activists: Naidu urges PM's intervention

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and socia...

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fit...

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says she is ready to lead nation

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. Speaking in a video address from Lithuania,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020