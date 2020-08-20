Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rayan Cherki becomes youngest to play in Champions League knockout round

Lyon striker Rayan Cherki became the youngest player to ever take part in a Champions League knockout-round match after coming on as a substitute against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:11 IST
Rayan Cherki becomes youngest to play in Champions League knockout round
Lyon striker Rayan Cherki (Photo/Rayan Cherki Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lyon striker Rayan Cherki became the youngest player to ever take part in a Champions League knockout-round match after coming on as a substitute against Bayern Munich on Thursday. With his team trailing 2-0 in their semi-final encounter, Cherki came off the bench in the 73rd minute in place of defender Fernando Marcal as the Ligue 1 side chased the game.

It was still a history-making cameo for Cherki, who only turned 17 on Monday. The teenager is only the fourth 17-year-old to appear in a Champions League semi-final after Bojan, David Alaba and Julian Draxler, Goal.com reported. Previously, the youngest player to appear in a Champions League knockout-round match was Kenneth Zohore, who set the mark for FC Copenhagen in February 2011.

Lyon faced a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich as Serge Gnabry scored a brace in the first half and Robert Lewandowski headed the third goal in the final minutes of the game. Cherki made 12 senior appearances and scored three goals for Lyon's senior team in this season prior to Thursday's game.

On Tuesday, Paris Saint Germain had defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final of the Champions League. Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, August 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200. Egypts Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mok...

Multilateralism did not rise to occasion when it was most in demand: Jaishankar

Multilateralism did not rise to the occasion when it was most in demand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while referring to the unprecedented challenge thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic in diverse areas globally....

Hong Kong stocks drop most in nearly 2 weeks as stimulus hopes wane, earnings drag

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly two weeks on Thursday, as hopes of further Chinese stimulus faded and poor corporate earnings and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng index closed down 1.5 at 24,791.39, ...

Continuous rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; more predicted

Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas. The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020