Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

13 U.S. Open -- where Clijsters, 37, received a wildcard entry. "It's disappointing to have to withdraw but after discussions with medical and my team, I need a little more recovery time," Clijsters, who won the event in 2010, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:47 IST
Tennis-Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month. The Western & Southern Open which began this week in New York serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open -- where Clijsters, 37, received a wildcard entry.

"It's disappointing to have to withdraw but after discussions with medical and my team, I need a little more recovery time," Clijsters, who won the event in 2010, said in a statement. "I'm grateful to be able to stay in the 'bubble' and continue to prepare with my team here at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center."

Clijsters, who made her return to tennis this year after nearly eight years away from the sport, won the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010. The four-times Grand Slam champion's planned comeback in January was pushed back to February because of a knee injury and she played in Dubai and Monterrey before the tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Punjab CM orders imposition of Sec 144 in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people, be imposed in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases. Marriage and ...

Over one lakh recover in WB, tally reaches 1,32,364

Over one lakh people have recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients tested negative on Friday, which saw the tally reach 1,32,364 after the single-day spike of 3,245, a bulletin released by the state health department said...

Celebrate Ganesh festival in simple manner, urges Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the Ganesh festival in a simple manner by following all the social distancing norms. Pawar, who was here to take a review of the COVID-1...

Wang, Qureshi discuss Kashmir, progress on CPEC projects during strategic dialogue

The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan held their 2nd annual strategic dialogue on Friday during which they discussed ways to enhance their all-weather bilateral ties, the Kashmir issue, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020