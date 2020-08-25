Cricket-England's Anderson gets milestone 600th wicket but third test drawn

James Anderson became the first seam bowler to take 600 test wickets but England had to settle for a draw against Pakistan after a rain-hit final day of the third test at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

The tourists reached 187 for four in their second innings at the close, batting for 27.1 overs on the short final day, still 123 runs short of England’s massive 583 for eight declared. Anderson’s milestone had looked under threat after rain and a wet outfield prevented play in the first two sessions, but soon after the start he picked up the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (31) with an edge to Joe Root at slip.

England claimed the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Manchester by three wickets, with the last two matches in Southampton both drawn after being blighted by bad weather.