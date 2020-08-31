Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is 'irrevocable': Toni Freixa believes Manchester City move is 'likely' for Argentine

Left Menu
Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa believes that Lionel Messi's decision to leave the club is 'irrevocable' and the Argentine star is 'likely' to make a move to Premier League side Manchester City.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:57 IST
Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa believes that Lionel Messi's decision to leave the club is 'irrevocable' and the Argentine star is 'likely' to make a move to Premier League side Manchester City. "As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable. I don't believe that there is any going back," Goal.com quoted Freixa as saying.

Messi, last week, shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. He had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave on a free transfer, Goal.com had reported. Also, Freixa's remarks have ruled out the speculations that suggested that Messi might change his mind if current president Josip Maria Bartomeu quit his role.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis. Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. Freixa further stated, "I think a move to Man City is likely. With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years in Barcelona. It would only be logical if both of them worked together again. City, like almost all English clubs, also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything." (ANI)

