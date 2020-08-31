Test captain Root misses out on England T20 squad

Red-ball regulars were named in England squads on Monday to face Australia in limited-overs games but test captain Joe Root's Twenty20 exile continued. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler plus fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were included in the T20 squad for a series that starts on Friday at the Rose Bowl, following the conclusion of their test commitments.

Root and seamer Chris Woakes join fellow World Cup winners Buttler, Archer and Wood in the one-day international squad. Seamer Sam Curran also returns in both squads, which are led by Eoin Morgan. Ben Stokes was not included in either squad. The star allrounder remains in New Zealand where his father Ged is seriously ill.

Opener Jason Roy, who has a left side strain, will miss the three T20s but there is a chance he could return for the trio of ODIs in Manchester, starting on Sept. 11. "We are continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups," England selector Ed Smith said.

England leads Pakistan 1-0 in its latest T20 series with the final game on Tuesday. England T20 squaad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

England ODI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.