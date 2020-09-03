Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. Day four begins with a battle between American teenagers Amanda Anisimova and Katrina Scott at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, second seed Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are in action later on Thursday.

Updated: 03-09-2020 20:43 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1109 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (78.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees. Day four begins with a battle between American teenagers Amanda Anisimova and Katrina Scott at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, second seed Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Andy Murray are in action later on Thursday. READ MORE:

