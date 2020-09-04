Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Confident Shapovalov faces Fritz test in third round

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:31 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Confident Shapovalov faces Fritz test in third round

Denis Shapovalov bowed out of the U.S. Open third round in his last two trips to New York and will aim to break that run when he faces local hope Taylor Fritz at the same stage on Friday. The 21-year-old dazzled fans at his U.S. Open debut three years ago as he came through qualifying and went on to beat Daniil Medvedev, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kyle Edmund before losing to Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round.

Shapovalov has largely struggled to replicate that form at the majors since, but said he always has added confidence when competing at Flushing Meadows. "Every year I've played here, I've had amazing support. It was a really good start for my career and it's left such a great feeling every time I come back to New York," Shapovalov, who beat Kwon Soon-woo in four sets in the last round, said.

"I always have a little bit of confidence because I feel like it all kind of started for me in Montreal and New York." But Shapovalov, who lost to Kevin Anderson and Gael Monfils in five-set thrillers in his last two trips to New York, faces a tricky test in Fritz - the 2015 junior champion - despite winning their two previous meetings.

In other matches, world number one Novak Djokovic will look to improve his match record in 2020 to 26-0 when he takes on German Jan-Lennard Struff while fifth seed Alexander Zverev meets Adrian Mannarino. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has eased through his first two rounds without dropping a set, will look to keep the momentum going against Borna Coric as he chases his maiden major.

Among the women, Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka takes on Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova takes on American Jessica Pegula while former world number one Angelique Kerber faces American Ann Li.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus - minister

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19. In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding ...

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11 recession forecast at the moment, Le Maire told ...

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance

Fitch Ratings has placed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating of C and the rating on its 500 million dollars 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due in 2025 of C with a recovery rating of RR4 on rating watch positive. This follows th...

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020