Left Menu
Development News Edition

OFC Champions League 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Oceania Football Confederation's (OFC) Executive Committee on Friday agreed to cancel the remaining matches in the OFC Champions League 2020 due to the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:24 IST
OFC Champions League 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions
Oceania Football Confederation logo. Image Credit: ANI

Oceania Football Confederation's (OFC) Executive Committee on Friday agreed to cancel the remaining matches in the OFC Champions League 2020 due to the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had reached the quarter-final stage after pool play in February and March before the pandemic put everything on hold. The OFC Champions League play-off matches were due to be played in April and May but were delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Clubs from New Zealand, Vanuatu, Tahiti, the Solomon Islands and New Caledonia had advanced to the knockout stages. The winner of this year's OFC Champions League was set to attend the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

A further decision on any potential representative for Oceania at that event will be made once FIFA release their decision regarding whether this year's FIFA Club World Cup will proceed or not. The Executive Committee has also agreed to provide a financial provision of New Zealand dollars 25,000 to each of the eight clubs who were in the play-offs but did not have the opportunity to advance in the competition due to the cancellation.

OFC placed all of their tournaments on hold on March 9 due to coronavirus, and the health and safety of the football community in the Pacific remain a top priority for the organisation. As a result of the cancellation, no winner will be crowned for the OFC Champions League 2020.

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo acknowledged it was a disappointing situation. "While we would all love to see our tournaments being played in the Pacific, we need to look after the long-term health of our community," Castillo said in a release.

"COVID-19 has presented many challenges to our organisation and I am really proud of how we have responded this year. We are continually doing our best to work with our Member Associations about how we can make a safe return to playing football in the future," he added. The Executive Committee also agreed to cancel the inaugural OFC Youth Champions League that was scheduled to take place in January 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff CAS visited College of Air Warfare CAW on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on...

Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking...

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020