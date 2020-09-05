Left Menu
Development News Edition

After rare win over Yankees, Orioles seek repeat

Now, the Orioles will aim for a rare winning streak against New York when the teams square off again Saturday night in Baltimore. The Orioles (17-21) were happy to end the two skids with a 6-3 victory in the Friday nightcap, the first time that second-year Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde has defeated the Yankees at Camden Yards.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:37 IST
After rare win over Yankees, Orioles seek repeat
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Baltimore Orioles finally did it in the second game of their Friday doubleheader with the Yankees: They ended their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York and their 18-game, head-to-head losing streak in the teams' meetings at Camden Yards. Now, the Orioles will aim for a rare winning streak against New York when the teams square off again Saturday night in Baltimore.

The Orioles (17-21) were happy to end the two skids with a 6-3 victory in the Friday nightcap, the first time that second-year Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde has defeated the Yankees at Camden Yards. New York won the opener 6-5 in nine innings. "We've had a tough time against them," Hyde said. "They're a good club. We've had opportunities in the past and haven't finished it. Tonight we finished the second game of the DH."

The Yankees (21-17) and starter Gerrit Cole will try to bounce back on Saturday. Cole (4-2, 3.91 ERA) had won 20 consecutive decisions dating back to last year before losing each of his past two starts. He gave up a combined nine runs on 13 hits in 10 innings in defeats against the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays.

Cole examined game tape to see if he might have been tipping his pitches. "I didn't find anything substantial there," he said Friday, according to Newsday. "I just felt there was probably a lot of different factors that have contributed to it. But not one main thing. ...

"Part of that is a product of guys being ready for the pitch, (part of it) is missing in a bad spot and maybe not catching a break a couple of times. There's room for improvement there, but certainly, it's not very far off. Fine-tuning would be how I would describe trying to get it better." Cole hasn't pitched much against Baltimore, going 1-0 with a 2.29 ERA three career starts. However, one of those outings was a July 29 win, when he limited the Orioles to three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Baltimore left-hander Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.52 ERA) will make the second start of his major league career Saturday in his first career appearance against the Yankees. His first start came Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays when he yielded two runs (both unearned) on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Akin fanned six and walked two.

"Keegan was fantastic," Hyde said. "He was excellent. I loved all the early strikes, how aggressive he was with his fastball, and how he challenged their hitters. These were guys he faced in the minor leagues and I think he had a good feel for how to attack them, and he did." The Yankees lost two more players to health issues on Friday, as third baseman Gio Urshela (bone spur in right elbow) and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (illness) went on the 10-day injured list. According to manager Aaron Boone, Loaisiga isn't experiencing problems related to COVID-19.

Normal second baseman DJ LeMahieu started at third base in the opener Friday, and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar got the start at third in the nightcap.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's "retaliation"

Epic Games said late on Friday that it has asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Incs retaliation against the Fortnite creator after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games account on its App Store. Epic Games filed for a preliminary in...

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020