HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Thiem, the highest seed in the draw after top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday, will next face another youngster in 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur. 1500 WILLIAMS BATTLES PAST SAKKARI INTO QUARTERS Third seed Serena Williams kept her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title alive with a gritty 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari in the last-16. Williams, 38, rallied from a break down in the final set to claim her 100th victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-09-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 04:14 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1730 THIEM EASES PAST AUGER ALIASSIME

Second seed Dominic Thiem was pushed in the opening set but recovered to beat 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals. Thiem, the highest seed in the draw after top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday, will next face another youngster in 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur.

1500 WILLIAMS BATTLES PAST SAKKARI INTO QUARTERS Third seed Serena Williams kept her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title alive with a gritty 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari in the last-16.

Williams, 38, rallied from a break down in the final set to claim her 100th victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 1330 DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. De Minaur, 21, kept his composure to save four set points in the first set tiebreak and although Pospisil fired 43 winners in the match to De Minaur's 16, the Canadian also had 48 unforced errors.

READ MORE: Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth round

Australian De Minaur beats Pospisil to reach U.S. Open last eight Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge

Questionable judgement dogs Djokovic in unbeaten 2020 Djokovic fate a warning for players to keep emotions in check

Djokovic gave U.S. Open supervisor no choice, says Obradovic 'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

Djokovic 'sad and empty' after U.S. Open disqualification Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker U.S. Open referee said 'no other option' in Djokovic disqualification

Reaction to Djokovic's disqualification from U.S. Open Novak Djokovic's 2020 season so far

List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct Djokovic exit ends 'Big Three' reign over Grand Slams

Osaka blasts past Kontaveit to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in New York under bright sunshine with the temperature reading 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

