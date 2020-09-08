Soccer-Interim Dutch boss Lodeweges' future no clearer after Italy defeat

Left Menu
Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges admitted his side were outplayed by a vibrant Italy in their UEFA Nations League clash in Amsterdam on Monday, a match that proved a poor audition for his bid to stay in the role permanently.

Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges admitted his side were outplayed by a vibrant Italy in their UEFA Nations League clash in Amsterdam on Monday, a match that proved a poor audition for his bid to stay in the role permanently. Lodeweges, who took over last month after Ronald Koeman left for Barcelona, watched in frustration as his side struggled to create chances and lost to Nicolo Barella’s headed goal just before halftime.

"The biggest problem before half-time was that we were too far apart," Lodeweges told reporters. "Their dynamics forced us to make decisions all the time. "We lost to a very good team, a top opponent who basically does the same things as we do, but performed much better."

Lodeweges was baffled by the limp performance from his side, a first defeat for the Dutch in eight games since they lost the last Nations League final to Portugal in June 2019. "We didn't help each other enough in the first half. Just running very fast and working very hard is not enough. When we won possession of the ball, we were not fresh. The spaces were too big," he said.

He says he is unsure whether he will still be in charge of the side in October when they meet Mexico in a friendly and Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy again in the Nations League. "That depends on the board. I have no idea. I was supposed to take over for now," he said.

"If there's no new manager, they might ask me to help them out again. I'll wait and see."

