Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian cricket team hits period taboos for six with sanitary pad sponsorship

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cricketers from an Indian Premier League team will be sporting the logo of a sanitary pad brand on their jerseys when the tournament kicks off on Saturday, a step they hope will fight stigma around periods. The Rajasthan Royals, whose players include England internationals Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, are the first major sports team to strike a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad maker, signing up with Indian company Niine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:30 IST
Indian cricket team hits period taboos for six with sanitary pad sponsorship

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cricketers from an Indian Premier League team will be sporting the logo of a sanitary pad brand on their jerseys when the tournament kicks off on Saturday, a step they hope will fight stigma around periods.

The Rajasthan Royals, whose players include England internationals Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, are the first major sports team to strike a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad maker, signing up with Indian company Niine. "This is a taboo topic in India and in many countries around the world. In India, there is a general lack of awareness regarding the issue. Not just in men, but women too," said Jake Lush McCrum, the club's chief operating officer.

For many women in South Asia, especially adolescent girls, menstruation is shameful and uncomfortable. They are often considered dirty or impure during their periods and suffer discrimination. For example, they may not be allowed to go to the temple or prepare certain foods.

Of India's 350 million menstruating women and girls, only about 8 million use sanitary pads, according to Niine. Many of the rest use unhygienic methods such as unsuitable scraps of cloth, dirty rags or leaves due to either a lack of awareness, access or affordability.

"This isn't a topic that can be ignored," McCrum told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about menstrual hygiene in his Aug. 15 Independence Day speech, drawing widespread praise on social media.

Amar Tulsiyan, founder of Niine and a social entrepreneur, said one of the main aims of the sponsorship deal was to raise awareness among men who often control family expenditure on everyday items, including sanitary products. "A father or brother or son in the family should really acknowledge whether the women in the family are using sanitary napkins or not," he said by phone.

Millions of cricket fans will tune in to watch the Indian Premier League, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 to Nov. 10 this year after India decided it could not host it due to the coronavirus pandemic. India is one of the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with nearly 4.9 million confirmed cases and 80,000 deaths.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind extends greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. The President took to Twitter and said, Happy birthday to you Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tr...

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday, Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his ...

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020