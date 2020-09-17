Motorcycling-Valencia Grand Prix in talks over admitting spectators

Left Menu
always under the supervision of the health authorities, to offer fans the possibility of attending the Grand Prix with all security measures at your fingertips." Spain has recorded over 614,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 30,000 deaths. While races this season have been held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Marino and Emilia Romagna rounds at Misano this month were granted approval to allow up to 10,000 spectators a day.

Valencia Grand Prix organisers are looking to welcome fans into the Ricardo Tormo Circuit for the second of two races in November provided health authorities give their approval, MotoGP said on Thursday. The 150,000 capacity track is due to host the Grand Prix of Europe behind closed doors on the weekend of Nov. 6-8.

Promoters Dorna Sports have been in talks with the Cheste city council and the Royal Spanish Motorcycle Federation to finalise health protocols that will allow a limited number of spectators to attend the second race weekend on Nov. 13-15. "The fans are the reason for the circuit. Thanks to them, these facilities were built in 1999 and we owe it to them," the circuit's general director Gonzalo Gobert said.

"We have to do our best... always under the supervision of the health authorities, to offer fans the possibility of attending the Grand Prix with all security measures at your fingertips." Spain has recorded over 614,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 30,000 deaths.

While races this season have been held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Marino and Emilia Romagna rounds at Misano this month were granted approval to allow up to 10,000 spectators a day. Fans returned to the grandstands with social distancing rules in place to watch Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli win the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday. The next race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, will be held this weekend.

