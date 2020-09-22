Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Basketball player Bruce Bowen shares life lessons

Former Basketball player Bruce Bowen on Tuesday shared life lessons and shed light on how he looked at things and his achievements.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:09 IST
Former Basketball player Bruce Bowen shares life lessons
Bruce Bowen (Photo/ Bruce Bowen Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Basketball player Bruce Bowen on Tuesday shared life lessons and shed light on how he looked at things and his achievements. Bowen, who has represented Miami Heat and Boston Celtics during his playing career, said he had set a goal for himself to play in the NBA.

"There are certain things that we try to accomplish and maybe it is just not our time yet... When we do not succeed at something, do we quit and do we look for alternatives and go that route. For me, the alternative was going to Europe where I could utilize my time to get better or be satisfied that I am playing professionally in another country and get to know that country," Bowen said during a virtual press interaction. "I wanted to be in the NBA, that was my goal. So, I continued to work on things. We have a generation today that does not quite understand that you must continue to fight in everything you do," he added.

Bowen said when he joined Miami Heat, he was focused on how he can continue to improve himself to extend his stay at the club. "As you continue to fight, I remember when I finally got to the Miami Heat, it was not that I felt like a relief 'I am finally here!'. It was more like 'Okay! I am here, how do I stay here?'," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

E-ticketing app of Delhi transport dept to cover all 6,600 public buses by Nov first week: Gahlot

The e-ticketing app of Delhi governments Transport department is expected to cover all 6,600 public transport buses by the first week of November, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday. Gahlot said features like its usage by&#16...

PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens on Thursday during a nationwide Fit India Dialogue to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction will see participants s...

China, India agree not to send more troops to border flashpoint

China and India have agreed to stop sending more troops to a Himalayan flashpoint along their contested border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the tense situation there, the two countries said on Tuesday.Senior military offic...

Tropical storm Beta makes landfall in Texas, floods Houston area

Tropical storm Beta caused major flooding in Houston area after making landfall in the upper Texas coast in US on late Monday. Five to nearly 11 inches of rain lashed Houston and Galveston overnight as Beta wobbled ashore.Streets, cars and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020