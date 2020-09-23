MI score 195/5 against Knight Riders

Left Menu
Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:45 IST
Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).

