MI score 195/5 against Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).