MI score 195/5 against Knight Riders
Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:45 IST
Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations
IPL 13: Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi to join Mumbai Indians squad
Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians Announce Sponsorship Agreement For Next 3 Years
Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians announce sponsorship agreement for next 3 years