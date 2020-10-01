Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The participation of trans athletes in sport has proved divisive. Cricket Australia came under fire last year from critics including Prime Minister Scott Morrison over their gender diversity policy, which only requires a nomination of gender identity for athletes at community level.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:53 IST
Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to break down the stigma faced by trans and gender-diverse people and offer pathways from community sport onwards, tackling an issue where sports have grappled to find a balance between fairness and inclusion.

"This is a world first to see so many national sporting organisations in Australia coming together to collectively show their support for a particular part of our community," Beau Newell, National Progam Manager of Pride in Sport Australia, an NGO promoting inclusiveness, said at the launch of the guidelines. Tennis Australia, Rugby Australia and national federations for Australian Rules football, hockey, netball, water polo, Touch Football and university sports issued guidelines governing inclusion at grass-roots and community level.

Netball Australia and the Australian Football League (AFL), the Aussie Rules governing body, also issued fresh guidelines for the elite level. While aimed at promoting inclusion, the guidelines differ across different sports.

Rugby Australia requires trans athletes to have a medical specialist complete a consent form that specifies that their "physical development, skill level and experience are appropriate" for the full-contact sport. Tennis Australia takes a much lighter touch, discouraging officials from questioning athletes about their transitioning or requesting medical examinations.

"The tennis court and club should be a place of enjoyment and comfort for everyone," Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said. The participation of trans athletes in sport has proved divisive.

Cricket Australia came under fire last year from critics including Prime Minister Scott Morrison over their gender diversity policy, which only requires a nomination of gender identity for athletes at community level. Women's sports advocates argue that the naturally acquired physical benefits a transgender woman receives by going through male puberty last long into adulthood and provide an unfair advantage in competition.

Transgender advocates, however, say inclusiveness should be the over-riding factor and that preventing trans athletes from participating in women's sport only increases the stigma and discrimination they face. A number of other Australian federations, including for soccer, golf, swimming and athletics, committed to emulating the other sports by producing their own inclusion frameworks.

Australian sports have been criticised in the past by transgender activists for not doing enough to include trans athletes. The AFL came under fire over its handling of the case of trans athlete Hannah Mouncey, who represented Australia in men's handball before transitioning.

Mouncey played women's football at provincial level but the AFL barred her from entering the 2017 draft for the professional women's competition and she withdrew her nomination for the draft the following year, complaining of poor treatment from the league. Former middle distance runner Ricki Coughlan, one of Australia's first trans athletes to come out in the early 1990s, said on Thursday the new guidelines allowed room to deal with "concerns about size, or weight, or performance".

"So there's a pathway to achieving that and I'd just say that every transgender person is different and that let's begin with inclusion," she said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration, and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those...

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Tesla Incs Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.The Tesla Model 3s Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to ...

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bolivia to New Zealand, rivers and ecosystems in at least 14 countries have won the legal right to exist and flourish, as a new way of safeguarding nature gains steam, U....

Belarus activist shares 'Alternative Nobel' with 3 others

A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer on Thursday were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the Alternative Nobel, together with activists from Nicaragua and the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020