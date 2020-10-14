Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar surpasses Ronaldo as Brazil's second-highest goalscorer

Star striker Neymar surpassed Ronaldo and became the second most goal-scorer for Brazil with a hat-trick against Peru in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 14-10-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:22 IST
Neymar surpasses Ronaldo as Brazil's second-highest goalscorer
Brazil striker Neymar. (Photo/ Neymar Jr Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Star striker Neymar surpassed Ronaldo and became the second most goal-scorer for Brazil with a hat-trick against Peru in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker put away a penalty in either half before tapping home from close range in injury-time. Brazil thrashed Peru 4-2 in the game.

The 28-year-old has now scored 64 goals in 103 games surpassing Ronaldo, who scored 62 goals in 98 games for Brazil in a 17-year long career. Only Pele, who netted 77 times, has scored more goals for Brazil than Neymar.

Legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Taffarel believes that Neymar is a 'superstar' player who can help the country to win their sixth World Cup title. "Neymar is a great player. He plays the game in a beautiful way. He's an incredible dribbler, sets up goals, scores fantastic goals. He's very important for us. We really hope he can be at his best and help Brazil win another World Cup. He's a superstar," Taffarel told the official FIFA website.

"I cheered a lot for Paris [in the Champions League final] because of the Brazilians who play there. I really wanted Neymar to win this Champions League and, consequently, The Best FIFA [Men's Player] award. But it's just one day. I really hope in the future he can win this award and be considered the best player in the world," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is the worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics: Trump

US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as the single worst candidate in the history of America, referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader. Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger...

Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Thirst.The new film, titled Decision to Leave, will feature Chine...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. The core of the line-...

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apples iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.The much-antic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020