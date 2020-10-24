Left Menu
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will sport the green jersey as a part of their 'Go Green' initiative when they lock horns with bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:57 IST
IPL 13: RCB to wear green jersey in the match against CSK
RCB players after finishing first inning against KKR (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will sport the green jersey as a part of their 'Go Green' initiative when they lock horns with bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. All the players and the support staff will be donning the green jerseys as against their more familiar red and golden ones to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.

"On 25th of October we will play against CSK in our green jerseys," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on RCB Twitter RCB players urged everyone to support the 'Go Green' initiative' made an appeal to take care of plants and trees around us as they are also our responsibility.

"Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment," said de Villiers. In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB have turned on the heat and are third on the table with 14 points from 10 games. The biggest plus for the Bangalore outfit has been the performance of the bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal and Chris Morris. They will face CSK in their game on Sunday. (ANI)

