South Western Railway Sports Association felicitates Ekalavya awardees

Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR who is also the patron of the South Western Railway Sports Association (SWRSA) on Wednesday felicitated the four Ekalavya awardees of SWR along with their coaches. Ekalavya Award is given by the Government of Karnataka to sports personalities for their outstanding performance.

This year Ekalavya award was given for the performance of sportspersons from 2017 to 2019. The awardees received a certificate, bronze Statue of Ekalavya, and a cash award of Rs.2 Lakhs each.The awardees are as follows: Bhandavya HM, (Basketball): Represented India at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Indonesia 2018 & Commonwealth games at Australia - 2018 (Joined Railway 2016).

Megha Gugard (Cycling): Represented India in Track Asian Cycling Championship 2017, (4th Place) and Silver medal at the Track Cycling Asia Cup 2017. (Joined Railway 2017). Venkappa K (Cycling): Represented India in the World Cycling Championship at Switzerland 2018 and Bronze medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championship at Jakarta 2019. (Joined Railway 2019).

Raju Bati (Cycling): Represented India at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Indonesia 2018 & 38th Asian Track Cycling Championship in Malaysia-2018. (Joined Railway 2018) Two coaches, namely, Zareen P S (Basketball) and Nijappa Yenth (Cycling) were also feliciated for their contribution.

Singh also congratulated the awardees and expressed happiness on the accomplishment of these sportspersons for making Indian Railways proud by their performances in their respective sport. He wished them all the best in their future competitions. (ANI)