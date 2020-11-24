Playing 2023 ODI WC in India definitely one of my goals, says Ross Taylor

Left Menu
ANI | Auckland | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:29 IST
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he is hopeful of playing the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. His remark comes as Taylor is just five games away from becoming New Zealand's most-capped international cricketer, across all three formats of the game.

"2023 was going to be a stretch, I think, at the best of times, when it was (supposed to be held in) February and March. And now, the World Cup has been dragged out to October and November '23, it's another six or seven months to hang around," ESPNCricinfo quoted Taylor as saying. "You've got to have short-term goals and long-term goals and the one-day World Cup is definitely on the radar. I might have to trim things back leading into that -- I'm not getting any younger. It doesn't mean I will make it, but, it's definitely one of my goals," he added.

The 36-year-old Taylor is likely to go past Daniel Vettori's mark of 437 international caps for New Zealand during the upcoming home series against West Indies. New Zealand and West Indies are slated to square off in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on Friday, November 27.

The Kiwi side last played an international game in March this year and it was an ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Taylor was last seen in action during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the Guyana Amazon Warriors this August-September. (ANI)

