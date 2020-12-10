Soccer-Inter suffer third successive group stage elimination

Left Menu
Real won the group with 10 points. Inter, who thumped Shakhtar 5-0 in last season's Europa League semi-finals in August, needed to win to qualify and also to see the other match, between Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach, not end in a draw.

Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third season in a row on Wednesday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk, who were also eliminated.

Lautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro, and mustered only four efforts on target. Shakhtar finished level with Borussia Moenchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side -- beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid -- on their head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead.

Inter, who could have gone through with a win, finished bottom of the group with six points after drawing three of their six games and will not even have the consolation of the second-string competition. Real won the group with 10 points.

Inter, who thumped Shakhtar 5-0 in last season's Europa League semi-finals in August, needed to win to qualify and also to see the other match, between Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach, not end in a draw. Martinez nearly got the early breakthrough they needed but his shot thumped against the crossbar from Nicolo Barella's cross.

After that, Inter forced a succession of corners and tried their luck from long range but gave Shakhtar's 19-year-old goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin little to do. Romelu Lukaku saw a header stopped by Trubin after the break before Shakhtar began to mount some attacks of their own.

Tete, one of six Brazilian-born players in Shakhtar's starting line-up, tested Samir Handanovic with a fizzing long-range shot and Maycon sent the rebound over the bar. Trubin pushed a Christian Eriksen drive out from under the bar in stoppage time as Inter's European season came to an underwhelming conclusion. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

