Soccer-AC Milan's Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

AC Milan have announced that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A game against Juventus. Juventus wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo's side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:51 IST
AC Milan have announced that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A game against Juventus. The two players, who featured in Sunday’s 2-0 league win away to Benevento, underwent molecular swab tests on Tuesday before the home clash with the Italian champions.

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read. “All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results.”

Serie A leaders AC Milan, who remain unbeaten thi s season, will also be without suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali and injured players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia. Juventus wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo's side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan.

