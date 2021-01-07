Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain stops play after Siraj sends back Warner

Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series. Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:58 IST
Rain stops play after Siraj sends back Warner

Rain stopped play in the opening session of the third Test between India and Australia, which started here on Thursday. Australia were 21 for one in 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner (5) to give India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2 respectively.

The players ran off the field as a shower arrived from nowhere, forcing the groundsmen to cover the pitch as well as the square as shower got a bit heavier. Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series. Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head. The series is tied 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump supporters storm Capitol, clash with police; Biden says 'unprecedented assault' on democracy

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional proce...

Facebook, YouTube remove Trump's video

Facebook and YouTube have removed a video of President Donald Trump in which he repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol. In the video, Trump also said that he loved his sup...

U.S. lawmaker draws up impeachment papers on Trump after mobs storm Capitol

A Democratic congresswoman on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionits-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-sup...

COLUMN-Swinging again, Saudi Arabia sacrifices market share to protect oil price: Kemp

Saudi Arabias announcement that it will reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March has boosted prices and helped paper over divisions within the producer alliance, at least temporarily.The unilateral cut, announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021