Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The remainder of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule will be released in the next few weeks, with an expected restart to the season in March and concluding in early to mid-June. The circuit's wraparound 2020-21 schedule resumed last month following an eight-month hiatus.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:13 IST
The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday while announcing plans to restart developmental circuits in Canada and Latin America.

During the year, officials from the PGA Tour Series-China will discuss ways of returning to competitive golf and look forward to a full schedule of events in 2022. "We remain committed to the region and want to do everything we can to give competitive opportunities for players in Asia and from the Pacific Rim," Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director said in a news release.

"We are trying to pursue other opportunities for our players to play in 2021. We will also take this pause and evaluate what we might be able to do in 2022." In 2020, the series held the first of three planned qualifying tournaments for players from mainland China in January before the season was stalled due to the pandemic and later cancelled.

The PGA Tour Canada, which cancelled its 2020 campaign due to border restrictions related to COVID-19, plans to hold all but one of seven qualifying tournaments in the United States ahead of an official season from late-May to mid-September. The remainder of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule will be released in the next few weeks, with an expected restart to the season in March and concluding in early to mid-June.

The circuit's wraparound 2020-21 schedule resumed last month following an eight-month hiatus.

