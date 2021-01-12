Soccer-Man City owners name Bolivia's Bolivar as first partner club

Left Menu
"Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football." Club Bolivar president Marcelo Claure said the agreement was a dream becoming reality. "We will utilise the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America," Claure added.

Manchester City welcomed Club Bolivar into the growing City Football Group (CFG) family, announcing the Bolivian giants as their first partner club on Tuesday. While the move is not an acquisition for CFG, whose network encompasses 10 teams and includes Major League Soccer side New York City and Spanish outfit Girona among others, it marks a deal to share strategic advice with Club Bolivar.

"As a CFG partner club, Club Bolivar will be able to access a wide breadth of expertise," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-bolivar-joins-city-football-group-63745970, adding that their La Paz-based partners will benefit from proprietary technology and best practices built by CFG over seven years. "More specifically, Club Bolivar will be able to call upon advice on scouting and coaching methodologies, youth academy development strategies, sports science and more.

"Club Bolivar will also receive access to CFG's proprietary football data and insights platform, including multiple tools and dashboards to allow Club Bolivar to further deepen its understanding of the performance of its teams and players." CFG said they would also help Club Bolivar - who have 29 domestic league titles - build world-class facilities as part of the long-term agreement.

"As well as supporting Club Bolivar's ambitions, we have an opportunity to learn," CFG CEO Ferran Soriano said. "Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football." Club Bolivar president Marcelo Claure said the agreement was a dream becoming reality.

"We will utilise the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America," Claure added.

