Rahi Sarnobat, Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari win in National Shooting Trials

Asian Games champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Rahi Sarnobat of Maharashtra, stamped her authority over the women's 25m pistol event, winning the T1 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Asian Games champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Rahi Sarnobat of Maharashtra, stamped her authority over the women's 25m pistol event, winning the T1 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Wednesday. Rahi defeated a formidable finals field comprising of fellow Tokyo quota holders Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, besides senior Women's Sports Pistol shooters and India internationals Annu Raj Singh and Anisa Sayyed.

Rahi shot 36 out of a possible 50 in the finals, to outgun Madhya Pradesh's Chinki, who ended on a score of 34. Among the 10 series of 5-shots each, Rahi shot two perfect 5's and three series of 4's to clinch the match. Haryana's Manu Bhaker, who had earlier topped the qualifying round with a score of 582, eventually finished third with a score of 27 in the finals.

At the Shotgun ranges, overnight leaders Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari won the Men's and Women's T1 Trap competition respectively. Haryana's Lakshay prevailed over Rajasthan's Adhiraj Rathore 46-42 in the finals. Telangana's Kynan Chenai, who had topped qualifying with a solid 121, shot 29 in the finals to finish fourth behind Air India's Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

In Women's Trap, it was Punjab's Rajeshwari all the way, as she not only topped qualifying with a 110 but also beat the finals field comprehensively. Her finals score of 43, was a massive seven points clear of second-placed Shreyasi Singh of Bihar. In the Junior T1 Trap trials, Shapath Bharadwaj of Uttarakhand won the Men's competition while Delhi's Kirti Gupta triumphed in the Women's event. (ANI)

