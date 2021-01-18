Soccer-Neville steps down as England women's team manager
Phil Neville is stepping down as England women's team manager with immediate effect, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday. Former Manchester United and England defender Neville, 43, has been talking to David Beckham's Inter Miami and is expected to become their next manager.
The FA said in a statement it would appoint an interim head coach to lead the Lionesses until Sarina Wiegman, currently manager of the Netherlands women's team, assumes the role full-time after the delayed Tokyo Olympics end in August. Wiegman was appointed last August to lead England at the European championship and through qualification for the 2023 World Cup.
Neville had been due to lead the Team GB women's soccer side at the Tokyo Games.
