Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian junior women's hockey team come from behind to beat Chile 4-2

An inspiring performance in the last quarter of the match saw the Indian junior women's hockey team score thrice inside the last nine minutes to register a 4-2 win over the Chile junior women's hockey team here at the Prince of Wales Country Club.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:38 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team come from behind to beat Chile 4-2
India registered a 4-2 win over Chile (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

An inspiring performance in the last quarter of the match saw the Indian junior women's hockey team score thrice inside the last nine minutes to register a 4-2 win over the Chile junior women's hockey team here at the Prince of Wales Country Club. A brace from Gagandeep Kaur (51', 59'), and a goal each from Forwards Mumtaz Khan (21') and Sangita Kumari (53') ensured India's victory after goals from Amanda Martinez (4') and Dominga Luders (41') had put Chile ahead.

The match started with Chile putting pressure on the Indian defence and earning themselves a penalty corner in the 4th minute, which was converted by Amanda Martinez to give her side the lead. India tried to fight back into the match and their resurgence paid off in the 21st minute when striker Mumtaz Khan found herself in a fantastic position in front of goal and produced an exquisite finish to score India's equaliser.

Both teams tried to look for opportunities to score and get a lead in the match, but neither could find an opening until the half-time break. In the 3rd quarter, it was Chile who started on the front foot and earned themselves a penalty corner in the 31st minute. However, the resulting execution was well defended by the Indian team to deny the hosts.

Another glorious opportunity came for Chile ten minutes later as Dominga Luders found herself through on goal, but this time she did not hesitate in shooting past India's goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in Chile's favour. However, playing under the pressure of trailing by a goal, the Indian team produced a scintillating performance in the last quarter of the match by scoring thrice inside the last nine minutes and bagging a come-from-behind 4-2 victory against their hosts.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will play their third match of the Tour of Chile on Wednesday (local time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

The government has decided to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the f...

Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought the Centres assistance for improvement of road connectivity and development of border areas, an official release said on Tuesday.The chief minister who called on Prime minister Narendr...

Series win against Australia proves we have talent in abundance: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has said the series win against Australia proves India has cricketing talent in abundance. On Tuesday, Australias fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breac...

Better performing states in COVID-19 vaccination coverage include Odisha (82.6 pc), UP (71.4 pc), Rajasthan (71.3 pc): Govt.

Better performing states in COVID-19 vaccination coverage include Odisha 82.6 pc, UP 71.4 pc, Rajasthan 71.3 pc Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021