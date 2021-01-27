Sports News Roundup: John Wall guides Rockets past Wizards; Israel and Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennessee names UCF's Josh Heupel as head coach

Josh Heupel is the new head coach at Tennessee. Heupel accepted the position with the Volunteers from new athletic director Danny White, whose previous football coaching hire was Heupel at UCF.

NBA roundup: John Wall guides Rockets past Wizards

John Wall scored a team-high 24 points in his first matchup with his former team as the host Houston Rockets earned a 107-88 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo added 20 apiece for Houston, which extended its season-best winning streak to three games.

Murray enters Italian challenger event after Australian Open withdrawal

Former world number one Andy Murray will compete in a challenger tournament in Biella next month following his Australian Open withdrawal, the Italian Tennis Federation confirmed on Wednesday. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a 'workable quarantine' following a positive COVID-19 test on Jan. 14.

Insurers face 'mind-blowingly' large loss if Olympics cancelled

Insurers are facing a $2-3 billion loss if the Tokyo Olympics are cancelled this year, amounting to the largest ever claim in the global event cancellation market, brokers say. With less than six months until the Games are due to start, the competition will top the agenda when the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board meets this week.

Israel and Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games

Several countries, including Israel and Denmark, said on Wednesday they would vaccinate their athletes and staff against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in the rollout. Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

No. 1 Gonzaga visits San Diego seeking 20th straight win Top-ranked Gonzaga is picking up steam and looks for its 20th straight win dating back to last season when it visits San Diego in West Coast Conference play on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (15-0, 6-0 WCC) have won nine games this season by 20 or more points, including eight of their past 11. It figures to add to that rout total against the Toreros (2-6, 1-3), who typically don't fare well against Gonzaga.

Philadelphia Union sign MF Jose Martinez to new deal The Philadelphia Union announced the signing Wednesday of midfielder Jose Martinez to a new contract through the 2022 season, with club options for 2023 and 2024. The 26-year-old Venezuela native, nicknamed "El Brujo" ("The Wizard"), started all 14 games and notched two assists in his first MLS campaign in 2020.

Tokyo 2020 member says Games going ahead 'is up to U.S.' - WSJ Whether the beleaguered Tokyo Olympics begin as planned this July could come down to support from the United States and its new president, the Wall Street Journal quoted Tokyo Organising Committee member Haruyuki Takahashi as saying in an interview. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organisers have been increasingly bullish in recent weeks about the prospect of holding the postponed Games, despite dwindling public support and rising coronavirus cases

Nets' Big Three ready to take on Hawks Brooklyn's Big Three will make their first appearance in Atlanta on Wednesday when the Nets, who have won six of their last eight, visit the Hawks. The teams met in back-to-back games in New York early in the season, but this is the first trip to Atlanta for the trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

IOC says it is fully committed to successful Tokyo Games The International Olympic Committee is fully concentrated and committed to the successful organisation of the Tokyo summer Olympics this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Bach said all stakeholders were committed to press ahead with the rescheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

