Left Menu

Class of 2012 was one of the best English sides, current team is getting there: Buttler

So, it is a great education of what is big first- innings run in India and having the mindset and application to go and do that. India is now a formidable force in Test cricket and Buttler, in jest, said given a choice he would neither face its first team nor the depleted side that beat Australia in Brisbane.Obviously, the Australian series really showed world cricket the amazing strength and depth in Indian cricket.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:10 IST
Class of 2012 was one of the best English sides, current team is getting there: Buttler

Alastair Cook's team of 2012 remains ''one of the best England sides'' and although the batch of 2021 under Joe Root is getting there, it is still at a different stage of its journey, feels star batsman Jos Buttler.

In 2012, Cook's men beat a formidable Indian side, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2-1 in its own den in a four-Test series.

Incidentally, current skipper Root made his debut in the final Test of that series in Nagpur.

''Joe made his debut on that tour and has fond memories and learnings on what made us successful. That was one of the best England teams that we have ever had, quite amazing players,'' Buttler said during the virtual media interaction on Saturday.

''This side is in a little bit of a different stage in terms of journey, but certainly, getting towards that point. It's an exciting time to take up such a challenge against the best team in the world in their home conditions,'' added Buttler.

The 2012 series will always be remembered for Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar's bowling along with Kevin Pietersen's epic 186 in Mumbai.

In England's seamer-friendly conditions, a first-innings score of 350 is considered to be a good total, but Buttler said this team, with some young players in its ranks, would need to develop an understanding that a good score in India could well go beyond 600.

''It is about adapting to conditions and playing accordingly. There are times when the ball seams and swings in England. The big first-innings score can be 300 for example and if you play in India, we play on a fantastic batting wicket (for) the first two days, a good score would be 600-650,'' he said.

''So, I think it is the realisation and understanding as a batsman and as the batting team and having the hunger to go on and score big runs,'' he added.

Buttler feels that everyone in the team should follow the template Root set in Sri Lanka, where he showed how to build a big innings.

''Joe Root is a great example of doing that for us in Sri Lanka, with a double hundred and a 180. He just showed us that you have to make the most of conditions and score big runs,'' he said.

Buttler remembers how India overpowered their good first-innings score in Chennai during the 2016 series.

''When we played here in Chennai, four-five years ago, we scored 470 and India scored 700 something with Karun Nair scoring 300. So, it is a great education of what is big first- innings run in India and having the mindset and application to go and do that.'' India is now a formidable force in Test cricket and Buttler, in jest, said given a choice he would neither face its first team nor the depleted side that beat Australia in Brisbane.

''Obviously, the Australian series really showed world cricket the amazing strength and depth in Indian cricket. ''To go and win that series in Australia, when you are missing Virat (Kohli) after the first Test and having so many injuries, just shows there is fantastic strength and depth, competition in Indian cricket.

''A lot of cricketers, a lot of them (brought up) from the IPL, so (not) wanting to face either team really, but I know there will be no complacency from the Indian side. ''Virat would be coming back, had some time away from Test matches and he will be hungry to lead and play well, so it is going to be a great challenge.'' Root's game plan against the spinners could go a long way in determining how well England fight in the upcoming series.

''Yeah, Joe was in fantastic form in Sri Lanka, he has always had a brilliant game for playing spin bowling. He is one of the best exponents of the sweep shot and he picks length brilliantly which is obviously is a big strength,'' said Buttler.

The best part about Root's game is his ability to rotate strike.

''He has so many options to score. He scores quickly against them and manages to rotate strike and he did that fantastically well in Sri Lanka and one of the biggest things was his hunger to bat for long period of time.

''He showed great application, both mentally, tactically and physically ready to bat for so long, and back that up in the two Test matches. He is great form and that is a great place for him to be at the start of the year and the team, to watch him and learn from him,'' he said.

As a wicketkeeper too, Buttler feels that in India, one is always in the game with the pitch slowly deteriorating over five days.

''Very different conditions to keep wickets form what we are used to. Keeping is a challenge in the manner the pitch will change and deteriorate over the five days. ''There will be less carry for seam bowlers than we are used to in England or like in southern hemisphere in South Africa and Australia.

''So you are standing closer to the stumps, quick and reactive chances will be there and then challenge of standing up to the spinners, and pitch starts taking turn later on in the game. ''Having said that, it's a great place to keep wickets as you feel that you are always in the game,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Doda becomes first district in J&K with no active COVID-19 case

Jammu and Kashmirs Doda has become the first coronavirus-free district in the Union Territory after the last three active cases turned negative and subsequently discharged from hospital, officials said on Saturday.The hilly district had not...

Congress Kerala MPs Benny Behanan, Hibi Eden slam Kerala government over Covid handling

Two Kerala Congress Member of Parliaments MPs, Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden on Saturday lashed out against the state governments handling of the Covid pandemic. Benny Behanan said, The state government has not been able to effectively deal w...

Arrest made after online racial abuse of West Brom player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers online.The Premier League club had reported to police on Friday that a racist message was sent to Sawyers during the teams 5-0 loss to ...

7-year-old girl abducted, raped and left bleeding in field: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field of her village under Nibua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on late Friday evening when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021