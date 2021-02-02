Left Menu

Australia postpone Test tour of South Africa; all but out of World Test Championship final contention

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:37 IST
Australia postpone Test tour of South Africa; all but out of World Test Championship final contention

Australia on Tuesday postponed their tour of South Africa next month citing ''unacceptable health and safety risk'' in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, a decision that virtually knocks them out of contention from the World Test Championship final later this year. The Australian team was scheduled to play a three-Test series during the tour. However, with the host nation battling a second wave of COVID-19 and a new variant of the virus, Cricket Australia's (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Tuesday said travelling to South Africa is not possible given the current scenario.

''...following extensive due diligence with medical experts it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,'' Hockley said in a statement.

''We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour, during which we made it clear that CA was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen,'' the statement read.

The announcement is a blow to Australia's chances of qualifying for the WTC final, scheduled to be played in June in England. The top two teams in the points table will make the final.

Australia, currently third in the WTC points table behind leaders India and New Zealand, needed to win two Tests in South Africa and prevent their hosts from winning one, to ensure their spot in the inaugural WTC decider.

''This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship,'' Hockley said.

For Australia to have a chance at qualification, India and England will need to draw at least twice in their four-Test series starting on Friday.

''...we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately despite best efforts to agree to a bio-security plan, the risks are simple too great at this time,'' Hockley said ''As difficult and disappointing a decision as this is , especially for Justin, Tim and the team, we have a duty of care to our people and their health and safety can't be compromised.'' This is the second series to be postponed in South Africa due to COVID-19. Last year, England had pulled out of their tour midway through an ODI series after there was an outbreak of cases in the team hotel.

Australia had also postponed their tour of Bangladesh last year. New dates for the Bangladesh or South Africa tours are yet to be announced.

''We look forwards to playing the series against CSA at a date that to be confirmed in due course and we send CSA and the people of South Africa our very best wishes for a successful roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine and a return to normality,'' Hockley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourist arrivals in JK declined since revocation of special status: Govt tells Parliament

Tourist arrivals in Jammu and Kashmir has declined since the revocation of the erstwhile states special status, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Tuesday.In a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, he said 84,326 touri...

Under fire, EU's von der Leyen defends vaccine strategy

EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen vigorously defended the European Commissions record on vaccines on Tuesday and described a proposal that would have set up border checks on the island of Ireland as the sort of slip made when in a hur...

EXCLUSIVE-Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses

The foundation that operates Wikipedia will launch its first global code of conduct on Tuesday, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to combat harassment and suffers from a lack of diversity.We need to be much more inclusive, sai...

Japan says EU export 'mechanism' already affecting vaccine supply schedule

The European Unions export transparency mechanism is already affecting Japans vaccine supply schedule, the minister in charge of the campaign said on Tuesday, as the government extended a state of emergency in a bid to rein in the pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021