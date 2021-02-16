Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:36 IST
Cycling-Women's Tour postponed to October due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's cycling Women's Tour, scheduled to be held in Britain in June, has been postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Tuesday. The Women's Tour, part of the WorldTour calendar, was due to be held from June 7-12, but organisers have requested cycling's world governing body UCI to reschedule the event for Oct. 4-9.

"We are disappointed to be postponing the Women's Tour from June but hope that by aiming to stage the race in October we can give the teams something to look forward to at the tail end of the summer," said race director Mick Bennett in a statement https://www.womenstour.co.uk/2021-womens-tour-postponed. The confirmed dates for the event will be announced later, organisers added.

