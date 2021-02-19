Left Menu

Soccer-Peterborough's Copping retires at 19 after head injury

"I have had various conversations with the club and the specialist and we all came to the same conclusion that for my long-term health, retirement from football was the obvious decision," Copping said in a statement. "That has been backed up by the fact I still have problems on a day-to-day basis because of the injury.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:15 IST
Soccer-Peterborough's Copping retires at 19 after head injury

Peterborough United defender Bobby Copping has been forced to retire at the age of 19 after a recurring head injury, the English League One (third-tier) side said on Thursday. Copping, who joined the club from Bury in 2019, spent four days in hospital after sustaining a head injury in July. He made a full recovery but suffered the same injury later in the year.

Copping said he was devastated but retiring was the only way to prevent further damage to his health. "I have had various conversations with the club and the specialist and we all came to the same conclusion that for my long-term health, retirement from football was the obvious decision," Copping said in a statement.

"That has been backed up by the fact I still have problems on a day-to-day basis because of the injury. This decision was extremely heart-breaking not just for me, but also my family. Words cannot describe how truly gutted that I am." Copping said he would remain at the club in a business operations role.

There have been growing calls for the issue of head injuries in sport to be given further attention. The UK government last month invited former athletes and leaders from major sports, including ex-England footballer Les Ferdinand and England rugby union World Cup winner Matt Dawson to discuss head injuries and efforts to improve player welfare.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced into retirement in 2017 after fracturing his skull, has said footballers often ignore the risks of head injuries and called for a change in perception on concussion within the game. The players' union (PFA) has said clubs, leagues and the FA must develop a strategy to monitor and adapt training, and come up with techniques to protect the long-term health of players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021