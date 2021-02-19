Left Menu

Mosaddek, Al-Amin return, Taijul left out from Bangladesh's NZ tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday named the 20-man squad for the upcoming white-ball tour to New Zealand.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:10 IST
Mosaddek, Al-Amin return, Taijul left out from Bangladesh's NZ tour
Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday named the 20-man squad for the upcoming white-ball tour to New Zealand. Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim and Al-Amin Hossain have returned to the side while spinner Taijul Islam has been dropped for the New Zealand tour. Uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed got his maiden call-up.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also not named in the squad as he was granted paternity leave by the BCB. Shakib missed the second Test against West Indies due to a thigh injury he suffered during the first Test. Bangladesh will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand, commencing from March 20. The Bangladesh team will depart for New Zealand on February 23.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 15 per cent drop in crime rate in 2020: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police registered 2,66,070 cases under the Indian Penal Code in 2020, a drop of more than 15 per cent as against 2019, officials said on Friday.While there was a decline in the number of crimes against women, cases of snatching an...

Alpine skiing-Faivre wins giant slalom for France as Pinturault misses out

Mathieu Faivre became the first Frenchman for more than 50 years to win giant slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships as team mate Alexis Pinturault skied out in his second run on Friday.Pinturault had set a searing pace in the...

Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi re' to come out in August

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial AtrangiRe, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. The ...

Toolkit case:Some media coverage of FIR against Disha sensational, prejudicial, HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers protest indicates sensationalism and prejudicial repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021