Motor racing-What's in a name? Quite a mouthful for F1 commentators at Imola

Tyre supplier Pirelli said on Friday that it would be title sponsor of the second race of the year at the circuit near Bologna on April 18. "Formula One Pirelli Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna.

27-02-2021
Motor racing-What's in a name? Quite a mouthful for F1 commentators at Imola
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Imola's return to the Formula One calendar this season will be quite a mouthful for commentators if they refer to the grand prix by its full title and use the circuit's Italian name. Tyre supplier Pirelli said on Friday that it would be title sponsor of the second race of the year at the circuit near Bologna on April 18.

"Formula One Pirelli Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia Romagna. Proud to be the backer of what is probably the longest race name in @F1 history!," the company said on Twitter. Imola's full name is the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, after the late Ferrari founder and his son.

Past races at Imola have been designated the San Marino Grand Prix but last year's, the first at the circuit since 2006, was called the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after the surrounding region.

