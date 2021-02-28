Sports News Roundup: Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors; Qualifier makes it to finals at Cordoba Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't the same club without Dennis Schroder in the lineup. That was evident when the Lakers lost all four games Schroder missed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols before they ended the skid Friday in a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown

The first weekend of America's Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organisers said on Sunday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland next Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed back "to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders," America's Cup Event (ACE) said in a statement.

Muguruza's coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar Open

Conchita Martinez, the coach of former world number one Garbine Muguruza, tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Doha ahead of the Qatar Open which begins on Monday. The 48-year-old former Wimbledon champion said she felt mild symptoms and is currently quarantining in hospital.

Lin says 'not naming or shaming anyone' after 'coronavirus' claim

Jeremy Lin said he would not name the person alleged to have called him "coronavirus" on the basketball court as it would do little in the fight against racism. U.S. media said the NBA's G League had launched an investigation after Taiwanese-American Lin made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday.

ATP roundup: Qualifier makes it to finals at Cordoba Open

Qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeated countryman Federico Coria in an all-Argentine semifinal Saturday to advance to the finals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. Cerundolo will face fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who defeated Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the other semi. Ramos-Vinolas needed nearly three hours to advance to the final.

Surging Heat look to stay hot against Hawks

The Miami Heat, who host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, have had nine really good days in a row. During that span, the Heat have beaten the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, defeated the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors, and knocked off the team with the NBA's best record in 2021, the Utah Jazz.

NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets' eight-game win streak

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games. The Mavericks won for the eighth time in 11 games and bounced back nicely from Thursday's 111-97 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas held Brooklyn to 34 points after halftime.

McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods' signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident. Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

Kings aim to start streak vs. visiting Hornets

A rugged West Coast swing for the Charlotte Hornets figured to have many challenges. A potential reprieve might be coming Sunday night. That's when the Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings, which could become a bit more troublesome since the Kings broke a nine-game losing skid Friday night by winning at Detroit. Sacramento might have an extra dose of energy when playing its first home game since Feb. 18.

U.S. Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy

United States Soccer on Saturday voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality. More than 70% of the members of U.S. Soccer's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30% voted to keep the policy in place.

