$950k investment made to support World Conference on Women in Sport

The funding comes from the $265 million Sports Recovery Package and is for Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa (WISPA) – the lead delivery agent for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:06 IST
The conference will be the culmination of New Zealand’s hosting of the 8th International Working Group on Women and Sport secretariat from 2018 to 2022. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An additional $950,000 investment has been made to support New Zealand's hosting of the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport (IWG) in Auckland in 2022.

"The additional investment is in response to reduced funding and sponsorship opportunities due to COVID-19 as well as the likely reduction in conference attendees from overseas, which will have implications on forecasted revenue to stage the event," Grant Robertson said.

"The conference is a chance to celebrate the progress New Zealand has and continues to make for women and girls in the play, active recreation and sport and society as a whole.

"It also provides the opportunity to advance even more change as one of four major events in the country over the coming three years. It's important that we ensure this event is as successful as it can be."

The conference will be the culmination of New Zealand's hosting of the 8th International Working Group on Women and Sport secretariat from 2018 to 2022. IWG is the world's largest network dedicated to gender equality in sport and physical activity.

"Supporting New Zealand's hosting of the IWG is one of the commitments under the Government's Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation Strategy – alongside increasing the profile, participation and leadership contribution of women across the sporting sector.

"The IWG shares in this vision and provides an opportunity to connect New Zealand with the global conversation on gender equity in sport.

"The theme for the conference is 'Change Inspires Change' and as we mark International Women's Day today, we can reflect on what we have currently achieved so far and what we can achieve in the future so that we can continue to inspire change and deliver sustainable pathways for women and girls to remain in the sport," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

