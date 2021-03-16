Sports News Roundup: ATP's revised system makes no sense; Giants' Ebner targets U.S. rugby seven spot for Tokyo Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

Advertisement

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is "absurd" he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour's revised rankings system during the COVID-19 pandemic, given that the Swiss was out injured for more than a year. The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Giants' Ebner targets U.S. rugby sevens spot for Tokyo Games

New York Giants safety Nate Ebner is keen to win a spot on the U.S. rugby sevens team for the Tokyo Olympics after failing to get on the podium with the squad in Rio. Ebner, who won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2015, 2017, and 2019 before joining the Giants last year, said failing to advance from the group stage in 2016 was something that still bothered him.

Spring training roundup: Giancarlo Stanton leads Yankees past Phillies

Giancarlo Stanton had two hits and two RBIs, Domingo German struck out six in four innings and the New York Yankees rallied to top the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 at Tampa, Fla., on Monday. Phillies starter Chase Anderson kept his scoreless spring training alive with three shutout innings and Rhys Hopkins homered in the sixth inning.

Japan soccer player Kawasumi confirms won't take part in torch relay

Japanese soccer player Nahomi Kawasumi has confirmed she will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay this month after deciding to withdraw from the event last year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Kawasumi, who plays for Sky Blue FC in U.S. Women's Professional Soccer, had said just before the Games were postponed last year that she was withdrawing from the relay due to fears she could contract the virus or infect others if she traveled back from the United States.

Torch relay spectators must be masked, socially distanced, organizers say

Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday unveiled COVID-19 countermeasures for the torch relay as they reduce the number of participants and simplify the program for the marquee event to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Participants will need to be masked, socially distanced from each other, and not cheer out loud, organizers said in a statement.

Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem

Daniil Medvedev did not need the points from Sunday's triumph in Marseille to replace Rafa Nadal as world number two but the Russian said it was a great feeling to claim a 10th ATP title as he climbed another rung on the ladder. Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury.

Team New Zealand on brink of America's Cup triumph

Team New Zealand moved within one race win of a second successive America's Cup triumph but their hopes of sealing the match on Tuesday disappeared when race 10 was abandoned due to unfavorable wind off the coast of Auckland. After a short postponement, defender TNZ won the ninth race by 30 seconds over Luna Rossa in a time of 25 minutes and 29 seconds to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

NBA roundup: Giannis' third straight triple-double carries Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double in as many games, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a second-half surge to beat the host Washington Wizards 133-122 on Monday. Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in what is actually his fourth consecutive triple-double -- counting his Most Valuable Player-winning performance in the March 7 All-Star Game.

Fury and Joshua agree two-fight deal to unify heavyweight belts: ESPN

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have signed a two-fight deal to unify the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight titles, ESPN reported on Monday citing boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO, and WBA titles and set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury, the WBC belt holder.

Boston Marathon to cap entrants at 20,000 amid COVID-19

This year's Boston Marathon will be limited to 20,000 entrants in a bid to allow greater social distancing throughout the course given the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers said on Monday. The number of entrants being allowed for this year's race, scheduled to be held on Oct. 11, is 33% below the typical number of runners at one of the world's most prestigious marathons.

(With inputs from agencies.)